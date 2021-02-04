Mike Bloomberg says Joe Biden needs to 'stand up' to teachers unions

It's time for Joe Biden to stand upand say the kids are the most important things,and important players here,and the teachers just are gonna have to suck it up.(dramatic music)There's just no reason not to have the schools open.The virtual classes are a joke.The teachers say, "Well, I don't wanna go back"because it's dangerous."We have a lot of cityand state and federal employees who run risks.That's part of the job.You run risks to help America, to help your state,to help your city, to help your family.