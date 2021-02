Building for the future: Nathan Hale High School to launch construction program

WORK.LOOK FOR IT ONLINE AT K-J-R-HDOT-COM.STUDENTS AT TULSA'S HALE HIGHSCHOOL WILL SOON HAVE A NEWOPPORTUNITY TO HELP BUILD THEIRFUTURES.THE SCHOOL IS ADDING A NEWCONSTRUCTION PROGRAM THIS FALL.T-P-S SAYS IT WILL BE A GREATCHANCE FOR STUDENTS TO BUILDCAREER-READY SKILLS AND EVENEARN INDUSTRY CERTIFICATIONS.DR. SHEILA RILEY, PRINCIPAL,NATHAN HALE HIGH SCHOOL: "MOSTFACILITIES ARE STRUGGLING TOFIND SKILLED LABOR AND SO ITHINK THIS WILL HELP OURSTUDENTS HAVE AN EDGE