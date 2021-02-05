ASSAULT ON VA-33 Movie (2021) - Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

ASSAULT ON VA-33 Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Decorated veteran and PTSD sufferer, Jason Hill (Flanery) meets his wife, Jennifer, for lunch at the Veteran's Affairs hospital where she works.

After Jennifer is called away for an emergency consultation with the head of US Military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the hospital is taken hostage by heavily armed terrorists.

Jason becomes the last line of defense and must battle the terrorists and his own PTSD induced demons to save his wife, the General, the hospital's staff and patients.

Directed By: Christopher Ray Starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos, Rob Van Dam, Weston Cage Coppola, Gina Holden