Marjorie Taylor Greene Removed From House Committee Assignments

The House voted Thursday to strip controversial Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.
All Democrats and 11 Republicans voted for the measure, despite Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's opposition to it.
GA Congress MTG Remarks
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed regret on Thursday for some of her incendiary remarks but failed to..