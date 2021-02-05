ICU doctor warns hospitals are weeks behind the curve at 'critical' time

Ben Attwood, 43, is an intensive care consultant at Warwick Hospital and associate medical director at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.
Despite a downward trend in coronavirus cases and hospital admissions, Dr Attwood said staff will not be able to cope if policy-makers “take their eye off the ball”.Dr Attwood said the delay between transmission of Covid-19 and the deterioration of patients’ conditions mean his hospital is still seeing patients “who might have been infected in the Christmas period and just after”.