Miami-Dade Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration Platform

Miami-Dade County will directly contact eligible individuals to schedule vaccine appointments at county sites as new vaccines are received.
Brooke Shafer reports the county implemented a phone system to make an appointment, along with the online option.
Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Miami-Dade County vaccination sites.