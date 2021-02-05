Hundreds line the streets for funeral of stabbed schoolboy Olly Stephens
The family of an autistic schoolboy stabbed to death in a park in broad daylight have described him at his funeral service as “a loving, caring, funny soul who would stick up for the underdog”.Stuart Stephens, father of 13-year-old Oliver Lucas Stephens, said his son “touched so many lives without either us or himself knowing it”, during a service at Reading Crematorium on Friday.

The teenager, known to friends as Olly, was fatally attacked at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green, Reading, on January 3.