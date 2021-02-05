22 deaths post vaccination, 77-yr-old died in fresh case: Govt

Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani said that total hospitalisation till date of people who are vaccinated against COVID are 27 and no hospitalisation has been recorded in last 24 hours.

"Deaths so far are 22.

New death in past 24 hrs is 1, a 77-yr-old male - a resident of Agra.

He was hospitalised 7 days after vaccination with shock with pre-existing diabetes," he said.

A total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country, till 6 pm on February 05.