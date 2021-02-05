‘No one ready to say what is ‘black’ in farm laws’: Agriculture minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that opposition has failed to point flaws in the new farm laws and the did not discuss provisions of these legislations during the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said opposition leaders have been calling the new farm laws ‘black’ but did not say what was ‘black’ in its provisions.

“As far as farm laws are concerned, I was in Rajya Sabha today and I noticed that no one is ready to say what is black in the farm laws.

If you are protesting against the law, then discussion should be held on its provisions.

Unfortunately, this is not happening.

So, I have told all the leaders of the parties as well as farmers that the central government is ready for an open discussion," he added.

The Agriculture Minister said that the government had given a proposal to farmers.

"We will talk with them (farmers) again after their proposal comes," he said.

Watch the full video for more.