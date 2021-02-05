David Hogg to Take on MyPillow With Creation of Rival Company

On Thursday, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg announced that he would be creating his own pillow company.

He is working with software developer William LeGate on the venture.

Their goal is to rival MyPillow, a pillow manufacturer owned by Mike Lindell, an avid Donald Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist.

According to a tweet from Hogg, the pair wants to prove that “progressives can make a better pillow.” .

[William LeGate] and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it, David Hogg, via Twitter.

Although the name has yet to be announced and they’re still going through the “legal process of trademarking,” Hogg laid out some of the company's goals.

Their company will provide “good jobs that support American families,” support “progressive causes” and create a “better product” than MyPillow.

Hogg said pillow production is likely to begin in six months, as they have “strict guidelines” regarding sustainability and U.S.-based producers.

He also said that their goal is to sell $1 million worth of product within the first year of business.

[We] can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people … This pillow fight is just getting started.

Mike isn't going to know what hit him …, David Hogg, via Twitter