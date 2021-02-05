WEB EXTRAl Drew Carey Predicts The Super Bowl Winner With A Special Game of Plinko!

Who will win the Super Bowl?
Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
THE PRICE IS RIGHT host Drew Carey predicts the winner with the most scientific, fool-proof method – a game of Plinko!
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were honored with a boat parade along the Hillsborough River in Florida Wednesday (2/10) to celebrate..
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady now has seven Super Bowl wins after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV...