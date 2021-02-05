Man killed, woman rescued during Madison fire

His 6-th term.

New information -- one man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after a fire in madison.

It happened around 11-30 last night on cottonport place.

That's near county line road.

We know the woman is at huntsville hospital this afternoon.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz is live at the scene of the fire for us right now.

Luke... dan, najahe - this fire is still under investigation by madison county officials.

What we do know is that the couple were the only two inside at the time of the fire.

When firefighters first got here just before midnight they were able to save a 56-year-old woman from a bedroom.

They say at that point fire conditions went from bad to worse.

Once the fire was back under control, firefighters returned inside and that's when they found the woman's husband dead on the second floor.

A madison county fire captain tells me he was 64 years old.

The couple's identities have not yet been released.

The madison county coroner says an autopsy will be performed on the body later this week to determine the cause of death.

Live in madison, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.

Thanks luke.