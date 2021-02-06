High School Highlight Reel: 2-5-21

Madison Southern's Samantha Cornelison hits a MAJOR milestone, Plus, our Game of the Week goes down to the wire.

North Laurel and Reed Sheppard continue to look REALLY good.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - It was another great night of high school basketball action across central KY.

C1 3 playing..starting to find their stride...frederick douglass boys on that list.

In our game of the week, a lexington city battle between dunbar and tates creek delivers.

Also tonight a milestone for this young lady.

All that and more coming up.

The high school highlight reel starts now.

Welcome in to the high school highlight reel i'm bryan kennedy c1 3 joined by austin miller.

The dunbar girls basketball team is undefeated.

No team has been within 15 points of them all season.

Tates creek not the same success.

They have struggled.

Only three wins on the season.

A win against a fringe top 10 team could do wonders.

Tates creek hosting dunbar...your game of the week.

4q aziah campbell drives.

She misses.

Quinn arnold with the rebound.

She misses.

Elise ellison coons gets and she scores.

39-37 dunbar.

Joyce mukalamusi gets the ball...drives and scores.

39 all...under 6 to go.

Arnold to deltarria jackson at the top of the key.

Her three rattles home.

Dunbar up 3.

The lady commodores come right back.

Caty armishaw gets the kick back.

She sinks the three to tie it at 42.

4 and a half left.

Coons sees an opening and she takes it to the cup and finishes.

44-42 dunbar...about 4 left.

Arnold gets the pass...misses the bunny.

But gets her own rebound and scores.

Dunbar up 4 now..2:15 left.

Dunbar up 6 now.

Mukalamusi with the drive...oh man...she finishes.

Cuts that dunbar lead to 4...under 2 left.

Mukalamusi...refuse s to lose this game...she gets the steal.

She's off...pump fake...she scores.

Dunbar only leads by 2.

Under a minute left.

Campbell is fouled....she would sink her free throws.

Dunbar up 4.

Maddie kaufman gets the pass.

She goes right to the bucket and scores.

Bulldogs up 2 now.

35 seconds left.

Dunbar on the inbound... coons gets it.

She passes ahead to tanaya cecil who is all alone.

She scores.

What a game...dunbar holds on to win it 54 to 48...they are now 9 and oh.

Coach nick runyon says this is the game his team needed.

C1 3 over at jackson carlisle gym...lafayette hosting madison southern.

Kylie noble kicks out to anaya brown...the three rattles home.

She had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Loose ball...lady eagles come up with it.

Macie daniels passes ahead to samantha cornelison.

She scores.

She finished with 14...i'll tell you why that's an important 14 in a moment.

Time running out in the first.

Brown misses...ball is tipped around.

Gracyn grantz corrals it and chucks it at the goal.

Bank's open!

I'm not saying that was luck...but wow.

Hadley french from three.

Nails it.

Mad south wins 52 to 36.

Back to samantha cornelison.

She scored her 2000th point tonight.

Big congrats to her on an amazing milestone out in somerset..

Southwestern and pulaski county..

3q..

Maroons cutting into the warrior lead..

Shelby cothron drives and gets the floater to go.

Later..

P-c beating the press easy here..

Cothrin finds caroline oakes on the right side.

She'll knocked down the three.

Southwest still up 11 though..

Warriors respond..

Alexa smiddy channels her in wallsstreet bets..

And sends this shot..

To the moon.

Then in transition..

Go-ahead and throw this on her and-one mix tape..

The behind the back pass for the lay-up.

Beautiful.

Southwest wins..

49-45 lady patriots brakes the press finding chloe ralston for mid rang pull up lady admirals applying pressure and desiree tandy steps in and gets the steal and easy bucket the patriots elly sims breaks the press and goes coast to coast lady admirals tyliah bradshaw pushing it up court then hits the beautiful euro step for a layup danville wins this one 66 to 30.

We are halfway home, but there are still some big games on the boys side coming up.

Frederick douglass hosting l-c-a.

Danville hosting lincoln county and north laurel a-k-a the fighting reed sheppards hosting corbin.

More highlight reel coming your way c1 3 are better than one vote.

Tonight the broncos hosting l-c-a.

A team who can cause you problems. the broncos looking to prove they belong.

To the farm...douglass and l-c-a.

Tanner walton to tyler hall who gives it right back to walton who scores.

Walton led the eagles with 17 points.

Andersen green bringing down the ball...gets his pocket picked.

Connor haga passes it ahead to dashawn jackson...showtime.

One-handed slam.

He led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

He shares the wealth...jackson to haga...corner three.

Bottoms!

3 of his 5 points.

Walton kicks back to nathan hall.

He drills the three.

The broncos just too good.

They win 55 to 46 and improve to 7 and 1.

Danville hosting lincoln county.

Patriots jaxon smith goes with a nice spin move and finish.

Extra step?

Admirals get the loose ball and dante hayden finishes with a little finger roll patriots tramane alcorn .

Goes 1 on 1 and finishes with his left admirals jalen dunn catches it in the corner and bodies his way for a basket.

Danville beat the payts...63 to 53.

Back to somerset..

For pulaski and somerset boys.

2h..

Maroons running..

Zach travis..

Slams it with authority..

P-c leads by 19.

More from the maroons.

Next possession down..

Cadyen lancaster with a wide open lane to the basket..

Scores easy.

Warriors trying to hang in there..

Indred whitaker will catch and fire from the top of the key.

But it wasn't nearly enough for southwest..

Pulaski rolls 85-57.

Out in london..

Reed sheppard nearly did again folks..

North laurel taking on corbin..

Sheppard feasting as usual in the midrange..

Making a late-night trip to the bank as well.

This one was a track meet though..

Because on the other end..

Hayden llewellyn does me and reed dirty with ball fake and the lay-up.

That would tie it up at 44..

Sheppard though..

Had all of the answers..

Again that mid-range jumper is unstoppable.

Later..

He'll attack the rim..

Get the bucket and the foul.

He nearly had another 50-point triple double tonight.

Jags win 98-90.

That's all for high