Nevada Highway Patrol identifies drivers in deadly wrong-way crash near Moapa Valley The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the two drivers involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa Valley Thursday as 39-year-old Rayanne May Walters of Logandale and 30-year-old Dylan Jeffrey Hazelhurst of Grand Junction, Colorado.

BETWEEN MOAPA AND MESQUITE..POLICE SAY...A 39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FROMLOGANDALE WAS DRIVING THEPICKUP...SHE WAS GOING "NORTH"...IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHENSHE HIT A MERCEDES VANHEAD-ON... AND WAS KILLED..A 30-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM GRANDJUNCTION, COLORADO WAS DRIVINGTHAT VAN...AND WAS ALSO KILLED..THE CRASH REMAINS UNDERINVESTIGATION..

