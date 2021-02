One dead and 10 injured in Croydon stabbings

One man has died and 10 others have been injured amid a spate of stabbings in Croydon which have led police to enact additional stop and search powers.

Officers were called to five reports of stabbings between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday, Metropolitan Police said.

Report by Jonesia.

