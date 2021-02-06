On camera: RPF personnel saves differently-abled man from falling under train

A differently-abled man narrowly escaped injury while trying to board train in Navi Mumbai.

A RPF personnel prevented the man from boarding the moving train at Panvel Station.

A video shared by RPF showed that the incident happened at around 3:44 pm on February 5.

Video shows the man trying to board a moving train while a passenger helping him to get in.

However, the RPF personnel came to the man's rescue right on time and pulled him back.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) takes care of the safety of Railway property and passengers.