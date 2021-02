Chakka Jam: Police detain demonstrators from Shahidi Park area in Delhi

Police detained the protesters in Shahidi Park area who were protesting against farm laws as part of the countrywide 'Chakka Jam' called by farmers today.

'Chakka Jam' was observed in various parts of India.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.