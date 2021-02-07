NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES DECLINING, NUMBERS STILL HIGHER THAN SUMMER SPIKES

The state's positive testing rate recently dropped below 12% for the first time since November.

Joining us tonight.

Im dan shaffer.

And im megan reyna.

We begin with the latest on the coronavirus in north alabama.

We have team coverage tonight .

We start with waay 31's max cohan.

He learned why - even though case numbers are trending in the right direction - this weekend has the chance to make a real difference - max?

Guys, this week the state reported just over 14 thousand new cases ... the last time numbers were that low was in november...still the current numbers are thousands of cases higher than the peaks we saw this summer... since the start of the new year -- the number of new coronavirus cases has been slowly decreasing...according to data from the alabama department of public health the percentage of positive tests recently dropped below 12 percent for the first time since the end of november... and data from the mayo clinic shows alabama's daily cases per 100-thousand people is at 40 -- the lowest of available data.

According to a-d-p-h the number of new cases in the state recorded during the week ending on feb.

5 was just over 14- thousand -- another low not hit since the end of year spikes... dr. karen landers -- adph "just because we have had thankfully a slight decrease in our numbers of cases and a slight decrease in our percent positivity, it's still very high."

Dr karen landers of the alabama department of public health says now is no time to let up in the fight against coronavirus.

With numbers steadily declining for the first time since september -- landers she says precations are even more important now -- with the presence of the u-k variant in alabama.

So far research shows its more contagious.

"and i think we have to think of it in those terms, that this could certainly upend any efforts that we've already had."

Currently madison county is one of only two in the state that is still at a high risk on the state's risk indicator dashboard -- and with the super bowl tomorrow doctors around the state are saying its no time to for super bowl parties.

Dr. suzanne judd -- university of alabama at birmingham "attending gatherings with people outside of your household will increase your risk of being exposed to covid 19, having a virtual watch party of gathering with only the people you live with are the safest ways to celebrate this year."

That message was echoed by dr. scott harris who called super bowl parties the perfect prescription for outbreaks..live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news..