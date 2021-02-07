2021 Super Bowl will feature one of great quarterback matchups

'Super' Las Vegas weekend may see $100 million in lost business amid pandemic
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The biggest NFL game of the year usually translates to a super busy and profitable weekend for Las Vegas but the pandemic will put..
PERFORMING ON SUNDAY.KRIS: MAHOMES VERSUS BRADY ISABOUT ALL WE ARE FOCUSED ONTONIGHT.KAREN: SOME CALL IT THE KIDVERSUS THE GOAT AND THEY SAY ITWILL BE ONE OF THE GREATESTQUARTERBACK MATCH IN SUPER BOWLHISTORY.MY HOMES 2-2 AGAINST BRADY RIGHTNOW.THE CHIEFS BEAT THE BUCS BACK INNOVEMBER.BUT KANSAS CITY LOST TO BRADYWHILE HE WAS WITH THE PATRIOTSIN THE 2019 PLAYOFFS.MAHOMES SAYS HE’S ONLY WORRIEDABOUT HELPING THE CHIEFS WINBACK TO BACK SUPER BOWLS.
