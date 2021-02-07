One man dead and another critical after north-west London stabbing
A man has died and another is in a critical condition after a stabbing incident in north-west London.Officers were called on Saturday at around 5.40pm and one man, who is in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Willesden Lane.A second male, who is believed to be a teenager, is in critical condition hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.