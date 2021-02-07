Manchester United's defensive frailties frustrate boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was frustrated by the way Manchester United blew victory against Everton after conceding with the last kick of the ball in a 3-3 draw.Just days after thumping nine-man Southampton 9-0, the Red Devils were on course for another Old Trafford victory having recovered from a poor start to the second half.