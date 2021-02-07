Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, February 7, 2021

Otsego County Police Chase

Credit: WKTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Otsego County Police Chase
Otsego County Police Chase

An Otsego County man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a car, driving drunk, and being chased by police.

Chase after failing to stop.

Otsego county sheriff's officials say 28-year-old brandon hilts of roseboom failed to stop for a marked sheriff's car on state highway 28 in the town of otsego and then sped off.

Sheriff's officials say ultimately hilts' car became disabled about 6 miles away in cooperstown...and hilts was taken into custody.

Sherif's officials say they were alerted to hilts after someone reported he had taken their car without permission.

Hilts is charged with d.w.i.....aggravated unlicnsed operation, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer and cited for numerous traffic violations.

The state has been setting up what it calls community based pop-up vaccination sites over the past

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like