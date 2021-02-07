Otsego County Police Chase

An Otsego County man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a car, driving drunk, and being chased by police.

Chase after failing to stop.

Otsego county sheriff's officials say 28-year-old brandon hilts of roseboom failed to stop for a marked sheriff's car on state highway 28 in the town of otsego and then sped off.

Sheriff's officials say ultimately hilts' car became disabled about 6 miles away in cooperstown...and hilts was taken into custody.

Sherif's officials say they were alerted to hilts after someone reported he had taken their car without permission.

Hilts is charged with d.w.i.....aggravated unlicnsed operation, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer and cited for numerous traffic violations.

