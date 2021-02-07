Senate to pause Trump impeachment for Sabbath

The U.S. Senate will pause former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial from Friday evening to Saturday evening this week to honor a request by a Trump attorney who observes the Jewish Sabbath.
This report produced by Emma Jehle.
Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it..
David Schoen, one of former President Donald J. Trump’s lawyers, has requested that the Senate suspend the impeachment trial at..