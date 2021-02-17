Trump Breaks Silence, Calls on GOP to Replace McConnell

The former president issued a 600-word attack against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

If Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again, Donald Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political "leaders" like Sen.

Mitch McConnell at its helm, Donald Trump, via 'The New York Times'.

Trump was responding to scathing remarks McConnell made about him after the Senate voted to acquit the former president of his impeachment charges.

There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor after voting to acquit Trump.

While the vote played out in Trump's favor, it was the most bipartisan Senate vote to impeach a president in the history of the U.S. Both men blame each other for Republican Senate losses in the 2020 elections.

McConnell has been elected to lead the GOP an unprecedented eight times by unanimous vote