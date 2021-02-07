THE PRINCE Movie clip - A Boy and his Cat

THE PRINCE Movie clip - A Boy and his Cat Jamie is sent to prison after the murder of his best friend, ‘The Gypsy’.

Young and good looking, he catches the eye of ‘The Stud’, an older, respected man who soon stakes his claim.

Under the protection of ‘The Stud’, Jamie is dubbed ‘The Prince’, sparking animosity amongst other inmates.

When The Prince finds himself drawn to another prisoner, he learns that his protection comes at a price.

Finding himself at the centre of prison politics, the Prince is caught in a war between love and loyalty that threatens to plunge the whole prison into chaos.

Forget 'Prison Break' and ' The Green Mile' - this is life behind bars like you've never experienced it before.

Come and see the winner of the Venice Film Festival Queer Lion Award - a sleazy, artfully portrayed insight into a world inhabited by beautiful young boys and hardened older men in 1970s Chile.

Starring Juan Carlos Maldonado, Alfredo Castro, Gastón Pauls, Lucas Balmaceda, Cesare Serra, Sebastián Ayala.

Directed by Sebastián Muñoz.