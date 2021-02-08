Watch: Shiv Sena workers pour ink & assault BJP leader in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena workers allegedly poured black ink on a BJP leader in Solapur in Maharashtra on February 7.

The BJP leader had allegedly spoken against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The workers were seen assaulting him and even made him wear a saree.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a gathering at Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg.

Shah said the chief minister dumped Balasaheb's principles in river for greed of power.

Shah said, “Some people here say we made promises in a closed room, it's not true.

Let's assume promises were made.

Uddhav ji’s candidates campaigned with Modi ji’s image on banners.” Later, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's closed room statement.

Raut said the closed room which the Home Minister talked about is a temple and a sacred place for Shiv Sena.

“The talks inside the closed room benefitted Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and everybody knows it," he said.

