GoodYear - Mileage Plus Technology

Much of Spain has been collapsed by the snowfalls caused by the storm Filomena, but weather conditions similar to those we are experiencing these days are normal in other countries in Northern Europe.

In them, drivers continue to circulate with their vehicles thanks to winter tires, so we wanted to discover some of their characteristics that allow them to have grip even in the most extreme conditions.

There is a tendency to think that winter tires are specifically designed for driving in extreme snow conditions, however, they really are tires for driving in cold conditions.

Its performance is better than that of summer tires on any surface with temperatures below 7ºC, temperatures that we easily find in peninsular winters.