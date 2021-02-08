Snow and ice warnings continue for most of freezing Britain

Most of England and Scotland are still covered by snow and ice warnings as the new week begins amid the nation’s ongoing cold snap.The Met Office has issued severe amber snow warnings for London and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads and to rail and air travel.
Heavy snow and strong winds hit parts of country
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Heavy snow that could cause disruption has hit parts of the country.It is “bitterly cold” as strong easterly winds from Ukraine..