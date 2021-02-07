Heavy snow and strong winds hit parts of country

Heavy snow that could cause disruption has hit parts of the country.It is “bitterly cold” as strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area are spilling across the UK on Sunday, the Met Office said.The east plus London and the south-east of England are covered by amber warnings of snow until Monday lunchtime, which predict possible widespread travel disruption and possible power cuts.Various warnings for snow and ice across eastern areas the length of Britain are in place until Wednesday.