New York City witnessed its first major snowstorm of the year 2021.
Heavy snowfall covered the area in sheets of ice.
The blizzard caused strong cold winds as people braved on in the harsh weather.
New York City witnessed its first major snowstorm of the year 2021.
Heavy snowfall covered the area in sheets of ice.
The blizzard caused strong cold winds as people braved on in the harsh weather.
[NFA] A powerful winter storm engulfed the U.S. Northeast on Monday, blanketing much of the region in heavy snow. This report..
ad;lhja;dhja;ghja;rthijar