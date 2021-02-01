'Life-threatening' winter storm batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] A powerful winter storm engulfed the U.S. Northeast on Monday, blanketing much of the region in heavy snow.

A major winter storm walloped the northeast Monday and could bring nearly two feet of snow to New York, Boston and several other cities before it’s done.

"This is a dangerous, life-threatening situation.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday declared a state of emergency in 44 counties and New York City.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio also declared a local state of emergency - suspending in-person classes for Monday and Tuesday, restricting non-essential travel and putting coronavirus vaccination appointments on hold.

"Blizzard conditions.

Stay off the roads.

Stay off the streets and sidewalks... At the most intense points, you're going to see two to four inches of snow per hour.

That is extremely intense snow.

That's blinding snow." The National Weather Service advised that 'treacherous' travel conditions are expected throughout the northeast for a few days.

All flights from New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports were suspended Monday due to the severe weather.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday said the worst of the storm is yet to come: "…And if you're out right now, and you don't need to be out, safely find your way home.

Lock the door, sit in the couch, and stay home until further notice.

This is a huge storm.” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told residents to heed warnings: “Boston could get between 12 to 18 inches of snow.

Wind gusts could be as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour… I encourage everyone to stay off the roads, if at all possible, from pretty much right now until tomorrow." The giant pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Didn’t seem to mind the storm - taking advantage Sunday… by sliding backwards down a snow-covered slope.

But while the pandas are apparently having a great time - east coast residents are being told to hunker down.

Meteorologists expect the storm to slowly move into northern New England Tuesday night and dissipate on Wednesday.