ITBP personnel guarding India-China border put on alert for rescue ops at nearby villages: ADG

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Additional Director General Manoj Rawat said that around 13 villages have been cut off near areas and the ITBP officials have been alerted for their assistance in rescue operations.

He said that the villages are situated near India-China border hence there is heavy deployment of ITBP personnel there.

"After bridge collapsed in Raini village during glacier burst, around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali.

There is heavy deployment of ITBP there near the India-China border.

We have alerted them", said Rawat."Dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages.

We are helping to take it further from there.

Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, and state Police are working in collaboration here", Rawat further added.