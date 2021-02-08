Indian celebrities' tweets on farm protest will be probed to check BJP connection: Maha Congress leader

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant on February 08 said that Indian celebrities' response following international pop star Rihanna's tweet in support of farmers' protest raises suspicion whether the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and other domestic public figures made their statements under Centre's pressure, and informed that the Maharashtra government's intelligence department has been ordered to probe this scope of suspicion.

"There was series of tweets after MEA's response to Rihanna's tweet.

If a person opines on their own, it's fine but there's scope of suspicion that BJP could be behind this...Spoke to HM Deshmukh.

He has given orders to Intelligence dept to probe," Sawant told ANI in Mumbai.