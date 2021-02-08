PM ‘very confident’ in coronavirus vaccines amid South African variant concerns

Boris Johnson said he is “very confident” in the coronavirus vaccines after concerns were raised that the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab may be less effective against the South African variant.The Prime Minister on Monday insisted he has “no doubt that vaccines generally are going to offer a way out” amid fears the variant could delay the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
PM insists vaccines provide 'high degree of protection'
ODN
