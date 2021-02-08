Country doesn't run on trust: Tikait on PM Modi's 'MSP tha, hai aur rahega' promise

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reacted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha on Maximum Selling Price (MSP).

He said, "Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today but he did not say that a law will be formed on MSP (Minimum Support Price)".

He slammed PM Modi by saying that country does not run on trust; it runs on the constitution and law.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi delivered a speech in Rajya Sabha in which he said, "'MSP (Minimum Support Price) tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega'"