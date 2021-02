Rare access inside secret Porton Down laboratory

ITV News has been allowed a rare glimpse inside the Ministry of Defence's top secret Porton Down laboratory.

It's home to deadly pathogens, and the only place in the country allowed to produce nerve agents.

And it's where crucial research into Covid 19 is ongoing.

Report by Blairm.

