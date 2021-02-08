South Africa looks to J&J vaccine after pausing AstraZeneca
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, an adviser to the South Africa government, said on Monday that South Africa will start its immunization campaign with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZeneca's shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.