Professor Salim Abdool Karim, an adviser to the South Africa government, said on Monday that South Africa will start its immunization campaign with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZeneca's shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.
South Africa looks to J&J vaccine after pausing AstraZeneca
Credit: Reuters StudioDuration: 01:54s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
COVID-19 vaccines and the concern about new variants
CBS News
-
WHO to Review AstraZeneca Vaccine after South Africa Halts Vaccinations
VOA News
-
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after study finds limited impact on variant
Upworthy
-
UK variant of Covid-19 has mutated again: Scientists
Zee News
You might like
More coverage
South Africa suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
PA - Press Association STUDIO
South Africa has suspended the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to healthcare staff after a study suggested it was not..
-
Covid: Ministers seek to reassure public over Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
BBC Local News
-
“Reality check”: In early data, AstraZeneca vaccine offers minimal protection against South African variant
Sydney Morning Herald
-
South Africa Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine
VOA News
-
Fears over South Africa variant raise prospect of autumn booster jab
Belfast Telegraph