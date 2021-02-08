Melancholia Movie (2011) - Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alexander Skarsgård

Melancholia Movie (2011) Trailer - ARROW - Plot synopsis: A beautiful movie about the end of the world.

As Justine (Kirsten Dunst) arrives for her wedding reception in her sister's mansion home, her big day resurfaces a battle against her own inner demons.

Whilst at the same time Earth is threatened by an imminent collision with Planet Melancholia – whose presence becomes increasingly ominous as the film moves towards its truly spectacular finale.

Kirsten Dunst won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for her performance, and stars alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlotte Rampling, John Hurt and Alexander Skarsgard in Palme d’Or winning director Lars von Trier’s beautifully shot apocalyptic disaster movie.

Director: Lars von Trier Writer: Lars von Trier Stars: Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alexander Skarsgård