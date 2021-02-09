Uttarakhand disaster: CM meets affected villagers, undertakes aerial survey

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat took stock of the situation in affected areas in Chamoli.

CM Rawat also interacted with locals following a flash flood in the region.

ITBP ADG Western Command, Manoj Singh Rawat also accompanied CM Rawat.

On Tuesday morning, the Uttarakhand CM undertook an aerial survey of affected areas.

The CM also visited ITBP hospital in Chamoli’s Joshimath and met the injured people.

These people were rescued from Chamoli’s Tapovan tunnel on Sunday evening.

CM Rawat had reached Tapovan on Monday evening to review the rescue efforts.

Flash flood triggered by glacier blast left at least 31 dead while around 170 are still missing.

A portion of Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli on Sunday.

Experts, however, are trying to determine the exact cause of the disaster in Joshimath.