Ghulam Nabi Azad retires as MP, hopes for Pandits' return to Kashmir | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court today barred any agency from arresting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists after it was alleged that their misleading tweets trigered violence on 26 January; Sasikala announced her return to politics during after serving a four-year jail sentence in a disproportionate assets case and recovering from Covid-19; Addressing the parliament, outgoing MP Ghulam Nabi Azad hoped that militancy will be eradicated from Kashmir and pandits will be able to return to their homes one day.

