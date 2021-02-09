Eustice: UK flower industry will change post-BrexitEustice

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the flower industry is set to change due to Brexit, with it becoming increasingly likely flowers grown outside of the UK will be flown into Heathrow Airport, rather than being routed through the Netherlands.

He adds the government will be in talks with the EU on how to improve the Export Health Certificate forms, which currently are to be filled out by hand.

Report by Alibhaiz.

