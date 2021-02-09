What you need to know: Feb. 9

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

Day.

Happening today... the butte county board of supervisors will consider sending a letter to cal o- e-s and fema - requesting permission for the county to sell those trailers to camp fire survivors.

The deadline for survivors to leave those traielrs is in 3 months..

Nearly 170 families currently live at the chico and gridley fema sites.

Also at that meeting..

Board members will learn more about the proposed sewer project that would link paradise to chico's waste water system.

So far... chico city council members committed to participate in a $300 thousand dollar study for this project.

Paradise town leaders say a new system is*crucia* to rebuilding efforts after the camp fire.

Also happening today- the paradise town council is set to meet..

On the agenda..

Discussion of a housing development grant... and changes to municipal code that could allow for street vendors.

You can find the live stream for the meeting on youtube.

And you can make a comment by e- mailing the council.

That meeting starts at 6pm local enforcement are asking for our help... take a look at this car pulling into the parking space.

Corning police say the people in this black b-m-w are*persons of interest* in the shooting death of angelo spears.

It happened at the motel six on solano st - last august.

If you have any information - or know these people - call corning police sacramento health experts warn that a case of the u-k coronavirus variant has been detected in the sacramento region..

The genome center at u.c davis announced the discovery monday.

The yolo county public health officer says the person ....recently traveled outside of the community.

The center for disease control reports 690 cases of that u-k variant now in 33 states.## breaking news this morning - the world health organization squashing on conspiracy theory about the origins of the coronavirus..

World health organization investigators say its unlikely the coronavirus leaked from a chinese research lab.

Instead experts say the coronavirus likely came to humans through interactions with another species.

### this morning former president donald trump's second impeachment trial begins in washington today.

Trump is charged with "incitement of insurrection"... first thing on the agenda..

Is to pass an organizing resolution..

Determining the structure of the trial.

Then both sides will have up to four hours to debate the constitutionality