Dozens still trapped in Himalaya glacier disaster

Officials in India presume almost 100 workers are dead after Sunday's Himalayan glacier's collapse, that's left scores still missing.
Rescue workers are continuing efforts to reach around three dozen men trapped in a tunnel.
Adam Reed reports.
Officials in India presume almost 100 workers are dead after Sunday's Himalayan glacier's collapse, that's left scores still missing.
Rescue workers are continuing efforts to reach around three dozen men trapped in a tunnel.
Adam Reed reports.
Rescuers were looking for 192 people missing in the Indian Himalayas on Monday, including some trapped in a tunnel, after a part of..