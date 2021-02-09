Tuesday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: SBH, HBCP

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Sally Beauty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Christian A.

Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of SBH, for a cost of $14.53 each, for a total investment of $145,250.

So far Brickman is in the green, up about 4.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.12.

Sally Beauty Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Brickman purchased SBH at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $457,340 at an average of $11.73 per share.

And at Home Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Ann Forte Trappey who bought 1,851 shares at a cost of $31.38 each, for a total investment of $58,079.

Before this latest buy, Trappey made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $49,001 shares for a cost of $25.79 each.

Home Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

So far Trappey is in the green, up about 2.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.00.