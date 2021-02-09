Tuesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Consumer Services

Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 17.9% and shares of Systemax) down about 1% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Hyrecar, trading lower by about 15.4% and SP Plus, trading lower by about 1.5%.