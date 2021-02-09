Pilot in Kobe crash violated flying rules -NTSB

The pilot in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others was "legally prohibited" from flying into clouds but did so anyway and became disoriented, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's chairman said on Tuesday.
NTSB Reveals Details On Likely Cause For Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
CBS 3 Philly
Investigators say the pilot of the chopper violated federal standards by flying through clouds and likely became disoriented.