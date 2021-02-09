FA Cup Match Preview: Everton v Tottenham

The fifth-round FA Cup tie between Everton and Tottenham at Goodison Park brings together two clubs who have not lifted the trophy since the 1990s.
Take a look at the stats here.
The fifth-round FA Cup tie between Everton and Tottenham at Goodison Park brings together two clubs who have not lifted the trophy since the 1990s.
Take a look at the stats here.
Alli has not played for Tottenham since the FA Cup third round tie away to Marine
Here's every single word Jose Mourinho said ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup fifth round match at Everton on Wednesday night