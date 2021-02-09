Mary Wilson, Founding Member Of 'The Supremes,' Dies

Mary Wilson, a founding member of "The Supremes," has died.
The singer's publicist says she passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Las Vegas on Monday night; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Motown legend Mary Wilson of The Supremes has died at her home in Las Vegas at the age of 76.
