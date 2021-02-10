Mary Wilson discusses the role of music in the fight for racial justice

"It helped the world to see that Black people were beautiful." Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, explains how their music gave a voice to the civil rights movement.
The legendary singer has died at 76.
