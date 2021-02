Sen. Marco Rubio Displeased That Senate Impeachment Trial Moving Forward

"There isn’t a single American that’s going to get a vaccine because of this impeachment trial.

There isn’t a single American that’s going to find a job because of this impeachment trial.

There isn’t a single thing that’s going to happen to make us safer from the threat of China from this impeachment trial," Rubio said.

